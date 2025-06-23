Don’t sleep on this Giants unit — top-10 potential is on the table

The New York Giants might be staring down the league’s toughest schedule, but this defense wasn’t built to back down from anyone.

After years of uneven production and costly lapses, the Giants finally look like a team built to control games with defense.

It’s a fresh identity — one built with major financial commitments, draft investments, and a clear vision from the front office.

Big names, big expectations on defense

This offseason, the Giants poured nearly $100 million into free agents Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland to upgrade their secondary.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They also doubled down in the draft by adding linebacker Abdul Carter and cornerback Darius Alexander — both of whom project as immediate contributors.

That’s four potential new starters on defense, each expected to bring speed, versatility, and physicality to a unit desperate for consistency.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen recently pointed out that “not enough people are talking about” this defense, which might fly under the radar.

But if the pieces click, New York could jump into the top-10 defensive conversation before Halloween.

A fearsome pass rush that’s built to feast

Up front, the Giants have quietly assembled one of the nastiest pass-rushing groups in football.

Dexter Lawrence anchors the middle, flanked by explosive edge threats like Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and now rookie Abdul Carter.

This quartet has the potential to generate constant pressure — the kind that makes quarterbacks question life choices on Monday morning.

If the Giants can stay healthy, there’s a strong case this group finishes top five in sacks and quarterback hits this season.

They’ve spent the capital — now it’s time to deliver on those investments with actual disruption in key moments.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Secondary finally built to hold up

The Giants’ secondary struggled mightily in 2024, particularly after losing safety Xavier McKinney to free agency.

That absence left a major leadership void and far too many explosive plays over the top of the defense.

But Jevon Holland, a proven veteran with sideline-to-sideline range, steps in to stabilize the back end.

Deonte Banks, who had growing pains as a sophomore, should benefit from sliding into a more manageable CB2 role alongside Adebo.

It won’t be perfect early on, but this is the most experienced and versatile defensive backfield New York has fielded in years.

Scheme will determine how far they can go

Ultimately, it falls on new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to bring this all together with a smart and aggressive scheme.

There’s no shortage of talent, but cohesion and chemistry will decide whether this group becomes truly elite or just average.

If Bowen can tailor his system to emphasize the unit’s speed, blitz flexibility, and improved coverage ability, the upside is real.

The Giants have built the skeleton of a high-impact defense — now it’s about turning that blueprint into production on Sundays.

READ MORE: Giants’ Russell Wilson named the NFL’s best ‘deep passer’ by PFF



