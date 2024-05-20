Does the Giants offense have boom potential for the 2024 NFL season?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made some sound moves in the 2024 NFL offseason to make up for a collection of significant departures last winter, but one NFL analyst is bullish on the Giants’ potential to rack up points next season.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had this to say about the silver lining he sees the Giants’ offense having as he ranked them No. 30 among all 32 NFL teams entering next season (h/t Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News):

“Jalin Hyatt is going to have every opportunity to carve out a large role in the passing game. The same can be said for Wan’Dale Robinson,” Ballentine wrote.

“Brian Daboll did turn the offense around in 2022 with Jones at the helm. If he stays healthy, Nabers is electric from Day 1 and others step up, this offense could surprise.”

Wan’Dale Robinson will give the Giants reliable a receiving threat

Oct 2, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson and Hyatt carry high expectations heading into 2024. They both saw a lion’s share of targets at wideout over the last handful of games for the Giants last season and impressed head coach Brian Daboll enough to instill confidence in him as the team’s receivers of the future.

Robinson was a force down the stretch of the season. He wowed by catching 76.9 percent of his passes in 2023. His reliable hands were accompanied by his 525 receiving yards amassed on the campaign. He led the Giants with 29 first downs. Robinson can take his efficient numbers and ability to gain yards into next season and carve out a role for himself as a legitimate WR2 with WR1 potential for New York.

Giants’ offense can burst with big-play wideout Jalin Hyatt slated to take the next step in 2024

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) runs the ball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) defends during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As for Hyatt, he offered a different set of talents than Robinson. What he wasn’t with his hands, he was every bit the more with his legs. Hyatt finished behind only WR Darius Slayton with 9.3 yards per target and converted his ability to break free in the open field with a team-leading 16.2 yards per touch. This helped him win the Week 12 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Week honor as he picked up 109 of his 373 receiving yards on the season in New York’s 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

Malik Nabers & the rest of the Giants’ offensive additions can help them surprise next season

East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 — The number one draft pick for the Giants is wide receiver Malik Nabers as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have two young wideouts to help Daniel Jones or Drew Lock pile on yards down the field, and their No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Malik Nabers will give them another big-play pass-catcher whose 17.4 yards per reception at LSU helped him rack up 1,570 receiving yards and 14 REC TD as a junior in 2023.

Add to that a revamped offensive line and a healthy Jones coming off of rehabbing his torn ACL suffered in Week 9 and the Giants will lean on the strength of their passing attack that could surprise next year. However, they’ll need support from their backfield led by offseason acquisition Devin Singletary to provide balance to their scoring attack to truly have a chance at pulling off several upsets and showing a promising front overall.