Disrespected and Overlooked: Giants’ roster upgrades go unnoticed in shocking power ranking

Some rebuilds are quiet. Others are loud enough to demand attention. The New York Giants are somewhere in between—unproven, but undeniably improved.

And yet, despite a flurry of roster moves this offseason, ESPN’s latest power rankings placed the Giants dead last at No. 32 overall.

It’s a gut punch. But also, perhaps, a reminder of how far they still need to go.

The quarterback room finally looks competent

Last year, the Giants closed out the season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle under center—an uninspiring trio.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This offseason, they flipped the script entirely.

They signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, then drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round, securing a long-term developmental piece.

As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan put it:

“The idea is to have Wilson and Winston handle most (if not all) of the work, with DeVito as insurance. This will provide Dart with the NFL equivalent of a redshirt year. It’s not perfect for the Giants, but it’s an upgrade on how they ended last season.”

Quarterback stability alone should elevate this team several spots in any reasonable ranking.

Defensive upgrades signal a shift in identity

The Giants’ defense is built to be aggressive and fast, with a pass rush that could rival the league’s best on paper.

They’ve bolstered the secondary and continued to invest in the front seven, building a unit that could keep games close while the offense finds its rhythm.

If there’s any strength to lean on early in the year, it’s the defensive line—and it’s legit.

Offensive weapons are no longer an issue

This offense is quietly building a strong foundation.

They have one of the most electric young receivers in football and added dynamic running backs Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo to the mix.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the offensive line, which should be improved, can hold up its end of the bargain, this group could surprise defenses early.

It’s not elite, but it’s functional—and with the right scheme, it can produce.

Why the disrespect stings—and why it’s not entirely wrong

Ranking the Giants at 32nd is extreme. They have more upside than the Browns, Jets, or Patriots in many key areas.

But that upside doesn’t erase the recent failures. Coaching questions linger. The offense has underachieved. And no quarterback solution is guaranteed to pan out.

They haven’t earned trust yet. That’s the hard truth. But ranking them dead last ignores the very real improvements they’ve made.

There’s a gap between hype and execution—and the Giants are still standing in it.

