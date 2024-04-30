Did Giants try to secure top offensive tackle via smokescreen?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a significant acquisition in the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Malik Nabers from LSU, who showcased exceptional talent with over 1,500 receiving yards last season. Despite Nabers’ prowess, recent reports suggest the Giants had other strategic intentions during the draft, particularly involving Joe Alt, a star offensive tackle from Notre Dame.

Giants’ Draft Strategies and Smokescreen Tactics

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Giants attempted to use a smokescreen to influence the Los Angeles Chargers’ draft decisions.

"I think the Giants wanted Joe Alt to slide to them" at No. 6



– @AdamSchefter on @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/Nid4gWAaxe — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 29, 2024

The strategy was aimed at persuading the Chargers to either trade down or select a pass catcher, thereby allowing Joe Alt to fall to the Giants at the sixth overall pick. Had this maneuver succeeded, Alt would have likely transitioned to right tackle, a position where he allowed only five pressures and one sack over 713 snaps on the left side last season. At just 21 years old, Alt is considered one of the best tackle prospects in recent history, and the Giants would have significantly bolstered their offensive line with his addition.

The narrative surrounding the Giants’ draft strategies, including the smokescreen for Alt and the pursuit of a quarterback, adds a layer of intrigue.

Reports indicate that General Manager Joe Schoen tried to move up to the third overall pick to secure Drake Maye, but the New England Patriots thwarted efforts. This development places added pressure on current quarterback Daniel Jones, who is aware that his performance in 2024 must improve to secure his future with the team amidst speculation they will take the out in his contract, saving up to $30 million next off-season.

Building the Offensive Line and Wide Receiver Impact

In lieu of acquiring Alt, the Giants have turned their focus to developing their current roster, particularly under the guidance of new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. The team aims to enhance the abilities of young talents and new free-agent signings like Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor, who are expected to be starting linemen.

However, the development of Evan Neal remains crucial, as his performance has been subpar during his first two NFL seasons, compounded by multiple ankle injuries.

Securing a top-notch receiver like Nabers, who excels in beating man coverage and generating yards after the catch, was essential. The Giants have lacked a dominant receiver since Odell Beckham Jr., and with the rising costs for elite receivers, Nabers could provide a decade of high-level play.