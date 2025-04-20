Could the Giants trade into Round 1 to draft a running back?

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have expressed plenty of interest in the running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. They hosted several running backs on top-30 visits this year, including, surprisingly, potential first-round pick out of UNC, Omarion Hampton. Could Big Blue aim to trade up and draft him in the first round?

Could the Giants trade up to draft UNC RB Omarion Hampton?

The No. 3 pick would be far too rich for Hampton. However, picking No. 34 overall, they are in striking distance to trade up into the back end of the first round, where Hampton might be available. While he could wind up being a top-20 pick, if Hampton does slide to the end of the first, perhaps the Giants could make a jump.

Hampton is viewed as one of the top running backs in this year’s draft class. The Tarheels product was virtually unstoppable in 2024, rushing for an ACC-leading 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. This was his second season in a row leading the ACC in rushing yards after he totaled 1,504 yards and a conference-leading 15 touchdowns in 2023.

Adding a running back like Hampton to the Giants’ backfield could give them an explosive offense. They like what they have in Tyrone Tracy Jr., who they selected in the fifth round last offseason. But pairing Tracy with another bruising, explosive rusher like Hampton could charge the Giants’ offense.

The last time the Giants held two first-round picks was in 2019 when they selected Daniel Jones sixth overall and Dexter Lawrence 17th overall. They eventually traded up for a third first-round pick, taking DeAndre Baker 30th overall.