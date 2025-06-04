Could the Giants trade Evan Neal amidst his transition to guard?

The New York Giants are trying something new with Evan Neal.

After a disappointing first three seasons to his career, the Giants are transitioning me from right tackle to guard.

Neal has been taking reps at left guard during OTAs. However, he is not guaranteed a starting job this season — in fact, he’s far from it.

Where does Evan Neal fit in on the Giants’ offensive line?

Neal has been taking reps as the second-string left guard during practice.

The right guard position is expected to be manned down by Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games for the Giants last season.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Neal will, at best, be the backup to Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, though he faces competition there as well.

Ultimately, if Neal doesn’t take a step forward and demonstrate that he can be a reliable backup during training camp this summer, he could be the odd man out.

Could the Giants trade Neal this summer?

The Giants reportedly received trade interest in Neal prior to the 2024 deadline.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, teams inquired about Neal’s availability. The Giants refused any offers.

Despite his poor play through the first three seasons of his career, there may still be teams that covet Neal, as he was such a highly rated prospect coming out of college in 2022. After all, the Giants selected him seventh overall for a reason.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If the Giants are done with Neal and don’t feel like they can continue his development, perhaps another team would be willing to take on the challenge.

The Giants would not be likely to get much in return for Neal, but something would be better than nothing if they plan on releasing him at the end of the summer.