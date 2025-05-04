Could the Giants still make a last-minute free-agent upgrade at guard?

The New York Giants were expected to prioritize the trenches when free agency kicked off in March. However, they lost the bidding war for prized free-agent Will Fries, who ultimately signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, the Giants pivoted, spending big on the defensive side of the ball to upgrade their roster and adding to their trenches through the NFL Draft.

Now the Giants are presented with options and an open competition at the right guard position. With training camp on the horizon, could the Giants consider adding another proven talent to the offensive line through free agency?

Could the Giants sign Brandon Scherff to compete at right guard?

To the surprise of many, five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff is still a free agent. The 33-year-old might not be the former All-Pro talent he once was, but he is still viewed as a quality starter who could potentially step in as an immediate-impact upgrade on the Giants’ offensive line.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scherff hasn’t missed a game in three years and has made all 17 starts in each of the last three seasons, which he played with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to that, Scherff spent seven years with the Washington Commanders as one of the best guards in football, earning five Pro Bowl and one first-team All-Pro selection.

Last season, Scherff was still solid, earning a respectable 64.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. His play was particularly strong in pass protection, where he scored a 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade (ranking 19th among all guards). Across 1,013 snaps at right guard in 2024, Scherff did not surrender a single sack, surrendered just 17 pressures, and was penalized only twice. A rather impressive season for a 33-year-old who seemingly can’t find a new home.

If the Giants were to sign Scherff, he would immediately be the most experienced right guard on their roster, possessing by far the most pedigree. He could be an upgrade for an offensive line that has struggled mightily in pass protection for several seasons.

The Giants seem prepared to bank on their young talents

But, ultimately, the Giants will likely pass on Scherff or any other veteran options on the free agency market. Instead, they will play it out in training camp and the preseason, giving their rostered guards a fair shot at winning the starting job.

Former first-round pick Evan Neal will transition from right tackle to guard and be among those competing for the starting gig. Also in the mix will be veteran Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games for the Giants last season at right guard and center. Fifth-round rookie Marcus Mbow could also compete for the job.

It’s a crowded right guard room in New York, which is why the Giants will likely pass on Scherff and bank on their own talents to step up to the challenge.