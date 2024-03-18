Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have yet to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason despite the position being one of their biggest needs to address. While the Giants will likely wait until the draft to make any splash moves at wide receiver, they could still add some talent to the position group through the free agency market.

One familiar face is once again a free agent worth exploring again this offseason. Veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. said his goodbyes on social media to the Baltimore Ravens this week after just one season with the team. Beckham, a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2014, could be a player the Giants explore signing prior to the draft.

Could the Giants reunite with Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency?

OBJ is entering the twilight of his career. If he cashes in with another multi-year deal this offseason, it will likely be his last. But the more likely option is that Beckham signs another one-year deal somewhere in free agency to provide a short-term upgrade to a team’s receiving corps.

Adding Beckham on a one-year deal could make sense for the Giants. It would place a veteran pass-catcher in their lineup with an expansive career history who could serve as a bridge player for an incoming rookie receiver.

But Beckham is not the player he used to be when he was in New York. His last 1,000-yard receiving season came all the way back in 2019. Since then, he has sustained multiple season-ending injuries in his career and has stepped backward into a more complementary role, rather than playing as a team’s leading receiver.

What can Beckham bring in 2024?

In 2023, Beckham played in 14 games and caught 35 passes on 64 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham had not played football since the 2021 season as he missed the entire 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL. It took him a while to knock off the rust, but in the second half of this last season, he showed that he could still bring some value to a team’s passing game.

Plus, after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency (who many believed was the face of the franchise), bringing back another fan-favorite player in Beckham could be one way for the Giants to appease fans and get them reinvested. Although, it is hard to tell how many supporters Beckham has left in the Big Apple after his controversial tenure ended in 2019.

The Giants are unlikely to sign Beckham due to their limited salary cap space, his potentially lofty contractual demands, and his desire to play for a competitive team in 2024. While it would be an exciting move for some members of the fanbase, it’s one that will be unlikely to play out this offseason.