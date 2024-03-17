Giants could transform their offense with elite WR prospect in first round

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants need to add playmaking talent to their offense which ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season. With the No. 6 pick in the draft, they will have an opportunity to land an elite wide receiver prospect. Washington WR Rome Odunze brings a combination of size and speed that could transform the Giants’ offense.

What Rome Odunze could bring to the Giants’ offense

Odunze was among the best wide receivers in college football in 2023. He was a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award after totaling 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Odunze brings a rare blend of size and speed to the field. He ran a 4.45s 40-yard-dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, earning an elite 9.92 relative athletic score (RAS) which ranked 27 out of 3121 wide receivers from 1987 to 2024.

READ MORE: Could the Giants trade down with the Vikings to net two 1st-round picks?

The size and length that Odunze possesses allow him to play with elite physicality as a receiver. He hauled in 20 of his 27 contested catch targets this past season (74.1%). The Giants’ offense lacks size in the receiving game. Odunze could bring that size to the table and instantly become the Giants’ best red-zone receiving threat.

According to Pro Football Focus, Odunze led college football in deep targets (72) and receiving yards (1,147) over the last two seasons. Drafting Odunze would allow the Giants to create more explosive plays, take more deep shots, and become a more efficient unit in the red zone. With the No. 6 overall pick, Odunze would be an exciting selection for Big Blue.