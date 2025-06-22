Could the Giants reunite with former superstar receiver?

The New York Giants might not have a glaring problem at wide receiver — but they’re definitely walking a thin line at the position.

With Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson locked into key roles, the starting trio feels promising on paper.

But behind them? Things get murky fast — especially after the latest injury setback for second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt added muscle this offseason and looked primed for a leap, but now he’s battling a hamstring issue in camp.

The injury isn’t major, but soft-tissue problems can linger, and the Giants need to be cautious with his return timeline.

As Hyatt rehabs, the door opens for other wideouts to earn valuable reps and push for roster spots during camp.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Odell Beckham Jr. actually come back?

It felt like a throwaway moment — a nostalgic interaction between a fan and a former star.

At Fanatics Fest on Saturday, Odell Beckham Jr. was asked if he’d return to the Giants, and he simply said, “I got you.”

That one-liner might’ve been playful, but it sent a ripple through Giants fans clinging to the glory days of OBJ.

Now 32 years old, Beckham is far from the explosive game-breaker who once turned slants into 70-yard touchdowns at MetLife.

Last season with the Dolphins, he managed just nine catches for 55 yards — easily the worst year of his career.

But rewind to 2023 with Baltimore, and he still had some juice: 599 yards on 39 catches with three touchdowns.

Depth is an issue the Giants can’t ignore

Even if Odell isn’t in their plans, the Giants would be wise to keep an eye on the depth chart’s fragility.

With Hyatt sidelined, they’ll need to lean more heavily on fringe names and unproven talent throughout training camp.

Players like undrafted standout Beaux Collins or veteran Zach Pascal now have a real shot to earn a role.

The goal will be finding someone who can give Russell Wilson a consistent target if injuries stack up.

And while Odell Beckham Jr. may not be the answer, the sentiment behind his “I got you” still resonates with fans.

Beckham still brings leadership and familiarity

If nothing else, Odell would bring a respected voice to a young receiver room still learning the NFL grind.

He knows the building, the pressure, and the media circus that comes with playing under the lights in New York.

For a veteran minimum contract, the risk is low — and the upside is a feel-good story that could boost morale.

He wouldn’t be brought in to carry the load, but to offer depth, leadership, and one more target on third down.

Sometimes, bringing a player back home — even just for a season — can be about more than the stat sheet.

