Could the Giants pull off a blockbuster trade to give Russell Wilson another weapon?

The New York Giants’ offense is in a do-or-die state in 2025 after back-to-back disappointing seasons in 2023 and 2024.

With Russell Wilson taking over under center, there seems to be hope that the Giants’ offense could take a big step forward this season.

But could they increase the likelihood of a breakout with a blockbuster trade ahead of the regular season?

The Falcons have reportedly received calls on TE Kyle Pitts

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has received trade interest from sounds the league and could be the next star playmaker on the move.

“Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A former top-five pick, Pitts had the makings of a dynamic weapon coming out of college. Although he’s never quite reached his potential, at just 24 years old, he still has plenty of room for growth.

If the Giants were to be interested, however, the reported asking price would almost certainly be a deterrent.

The Giants traded away their 2026 third-round pick in the move up to select QB Jaxson Dart. It seems unlikely they would be willing to part with their only other Day 2 pick in exchange for Pitts.

Pitts could be an interesting add for the Giants

Adding Pitts would be a splashy and exciting move, though. Malik Nabers is the Giants’ primary receiving weapon, and he is elite.

However, many of the league’s top offenses feature two premier playmakers in the receiving game. Trading for Pitts could give Wilson and company a solid No. 2 threat.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wilson has consistently gotten the most out of tight ends throughout his spectacular career as well, so there is a reason to believe Pitts could have a breakout with Big Blue.

Pitts posted 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie in 2021 but has not come close to reaching that high mark again in the following three seasons. He posted 602 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

Additionally, the Giants have a young tight end in Theo Johnson who they believe is primed to break out. For this reason they are probably unlikely to make a major move for Pitts.