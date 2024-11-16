Could the Giants hire legendary head coach in 2025 if Brian Daboll is fired?

Credit: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have had a rough season, perhaps the worst one in the entire Daniel Jones era. They are 2-8 on the season entering the bye week and are well in position to finish with the league’s worst record and the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The poor play could put head coach Brian Daboll on the hot seat, as he has not done a great job taking charge of the play-calling this season. The Giants rank dead last in points per game this season with 15.6.

Could the Giants pursue Bill Belichick for the head coaching job next season?

If the Giants decide to move on from Daboll, they could pivot to an old friend who also won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots.

According to The Athletic’s Diana Russini and Lauren Morela, Bill Belichick is strongly considering a return to coaching in 2025. Belichick last coached the Patriots in 2023. He also won two Super Bowls in the late 1980s with the Giants as an assistant coach.

“Coaching is in his blood. He wants this,” an unnamed source said to The Athletic.

A reunion could benefit the Giants tremendously, as it gives them a voice with a historic track of success and could help their younger talent be maximized. However, the team has a big hole to fill in the most important position: quarterback.

The Giants have an array of problems to fix

Jones has been their quarterback for six seasons and has continued to struggle mightily. Those struggles have led to the team’s shortcomings, but it is hard to immediately assume that a rookie quarterback will instantly turn them into a contender next season. While it is clear that a change under center is needed, it is unclear if Belichick will want to coach a team that is still a ways away from contention.

Russini suggested that it is more likely that the legendary coach will go to a team that is closer to winning a title as opposed to one that is rebuilding.

“Belichick could be a perfect candidate for a talented team that needs a new voice, as he likely will only coach for a few more years and won’t want to inherit an organization in need of a full rebuild. The Dallas Cowboys have been floated as an obvious fit,” Russini said.

As of now, there is no indication that Daboll’s job is in peril. However, if they continue to lose games under his leadership, his job may not be as secure and Belichick would likely be on their list of potential candidates to replace him.