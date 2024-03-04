Could the Giants and Raiders strike a deal in a surprising trade-back scenario?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL Draft just a few weeks away and the Combine wrapped up, the New York Giants are starting to iron out their plans and prospects.

Of course, rumors are running rampant that general manager Joe Schoen could look to move up and acquire his quarterback of choice, but the probability of one of the top three teams moving out remains low. However, the Giants could be within range of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but if their preference at quarterback is off the board, they could consider a trade back to add even more draft capital.

Giants’ Potential Trade Talks and Draft Capital

According to The Athletic, Raiders general manager Tom Telesco had talks centered around moving up between picks 5–7, which could indicate the Giants were among potential landing spots.

“Telesco has also had conversations centered on potentially trading for picks in the 5 to 7 range, which are owned by the Los Angeles Chargers (pick No. 5), New York Giants (No. 6) and Tennessee Titans (No. 7). “

It is evident that the Raiders want a new quarterback, and moving up to land one could be in the cards. The Giants might be able to add another second and third-round selection, charging a premium to move back seven spots. That would mean passing on some of the draft’s top receiving talent, notably Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

However, players that could still be on the board include top cornerback prospect Terrion Arnold, Adonai Mitchell, tight end Brock Bowers, or even an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu.

Weighing Options: Aggressiveness vs. Value

In other words, Big Blue would have plenty of value at the 13th overall pick, not to mention three second-round picks and an extra third in the scenario. The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 44th overall pick and 77th pick, which would subsequently go to the Giants. With the second round stacked full of talent, the Giants could land a star receiving talent, pass rush support, and offensive line injections.

Of course, many would prefer Schoen to be aggressive and land the quarterback of the future, but the Giants don’t necessarily need to force anything, especially if their preferred player is off the board. Moving up would require them to spend at least two second-rounders if not more, to secure the third overall selection and a minimum of three first-round picks to land the first overall pick, given the Bears are even willing to trade out.

The speculation will continue to run rampant as we approach draft day, but one thing is for sure: the Giants are open to all opportunities and will look to maximize their value, whether that means adding a new signal caller or a blue-chip prospect.