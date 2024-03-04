Giants had elite wide receiver on their free agency board, via NFL insider

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expected to have a busy off-season trying to reinforce several weaker position groups. The 2024 NFL Draft has an extremely deep wide receiver class, so even if the Giants don’t end up taking a blue-chip prospect like Malik Nabers with a 6th overall pick, they can likely find a solid starter with elite upside in the second round.

Missed Opportunity with Mike Evans

However, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini via The Athletic, the Giants were one of the teams eyeing Mike Evans as a potential free agent signing. Instead, Evans signed a two-year, $52-million deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, potentially ending his career with the club that drafted him 7th overall back in 2014.

Now 30 years old, Evans has put together a Hall of Fame-level career, which includes 12,398 yards and 99 total touchdowns. He’s coming off another stellar season, recording a career-high 1,450 yards, and while the Giants would’ve loved to have him, Evans would prefer to stay with a team in a better spot to compete and a place he’s called home for the better part of a decade.

Giants’ Alternative Strategies and Future Prospects

The Giants will pivot to alternative options, which will likely be draft prospects. The wide receiver free agency class is weak this off-season, but they will have an opportunity to sign a superstar next year, given they aren’t hit with the franchise tag or extended before the off-season begins.

The 2025 class includes Ceedee Lamb, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Justin Jefferson. That is only scratching the surface of the talent that will be available, so the Giants have plenty of opportunities to find proven commodities while addressing the position via the draft.

Given the Giants would’ve had to spend more than $25 million per season on Evans, it is safe to say they are better off investing in the pass rush and offensive line.

The Giants have been weak in the trenches for the past few seasons and could use more support through free agency. Recently, they were linked to Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings and Jonah Jackson, an offensive guard from the Detroit Lions. General manager Joe Schoen has plenty of money to spend, but he continues to indicate that the draft is where he’s looking to build the foundation.