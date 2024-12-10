Could Giants upgrade offensive line with Eagles guard in free agency?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants tried to upgrade the offensive line this past offseason, and while the players they signed have made positive contributions, injuries to key members of the line completely derailed that group.

Now it seems as though the offensive line will be a priority again this upcoming offseason. Quarterback will remain their biggest priority, but perhaps they could survey the market in hopes of beefing up the front line.

Mekhi Becton listed a free-agent option for the Giants

Bleacher Report’s scouting department named Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton as a potential target for them in free agency:

“New York will likely be welcoming a new quarterback this offseason, but the offense will have a hole to fill in the trenches. Greg Van Roten is only on a one-year deal and turns 35 years old in February,” Bleacher Report said. “Becton’s career got off to a rough start with the Jets, but he’s bounced back with a strong campaign in 2024.”

Becton spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets before coming over to the Eagles this past season. He struggled mightily last season with the Jets, as he allowed 12 sacks and 50 total pressures, but he has made improvements this season with the Eagles, as he has given up just three sacks and 20 total pressures with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 76.0.

Becton’s success this season may not be sustainable

However, this improved season could simply be a product of playing for a more competitive team in the Eagles. Philadelphia has one of the more dynamic offenses in the NFL, and their system allows for the offensive line to play to its strengths.

During his time with the Jets, he and the team struggled mightily with poor quarterback play, which would be a similar situation if he were to wind up on the Giants. The Giants have had poor offensive line production for several years, and while adding Becton fresh off of an improved season sounds like a good idea, his track record of continuous failures makes him a risky play.

The Giants are likely better off either re-sighing Van Roten or drafting a guard with one of their late-round picks. Ultimately, how New York handles the offensive line this offseason remains to be seen, but Becton should be one of their last resort options given his volatility.