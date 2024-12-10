Could Giants trade down, collect assets, and still draft elite dual-threat quarterback in 2025?

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The New York Giants currently hold the highest odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following their 2-11 start to the season per ESPN analytics. Amidst this lost season, fans have turned their attention toward the offseason which will feature a pivotal draft for the franchise.

The Giants will be in a prime position to draft the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class. However, with so many holes on the roster, could they consider trading down to collect assets while targeting a quarterback later in the draft?

The Giants could land a haul for their top draft pick

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Assuming the G-Men land the top pick in the draft, they will likely receive trade interest from teams around the league eager to move up and select their franchise quarterback. The Chicago Bears found themselves in a similar situation in 2023 when they traded down from the No. 1 overall pick with the Carolina Panthers, in return receiving wide receiver DJ Moore and selections in the first (No. 9) and second rounds (No. 61) in 2023 and a 2024 first-round choice that turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick and a 2025 second-round selection.

If offered a package similar to the one the Bears accepted, perhaps the Giants could be persuaded into trading down from the first-overall pick. Such a haul of assets could change the future of the organization and allow New York to rebuild their roster with youthful talent. Additionally, they could still target a quarterback later in the first round after trading down from their top selection.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could be a target later in the first round

Rather than taking a quarterback with a top-three pick, the Giants could move down the draft order and target a quarterback in the mid-to-late first round. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe doesn’t currently have a top-10 draft projection but could be an intriguing option later in the first.

Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Milroe is an elite dual-threat college quarterback with incredible upside at the next level. This season, Milroe threw for 2,652 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 12 games for the Crimson Tide. He also added an incredible 719 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing.

Featuring a strong arm, deep-passing accuracy, and elite rushing qualities, Milroe could be developed into a dangerous quarterback. Pro Football Focus recently ranked him the No. 1 quarterback in the draft class, although, most analysts project Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be selected ahead of Milroe. But if the Giants are high on Milroe like PFF is, they could trade down with a team targeting Sanders or Ward and take the Alabama signal-caller later in the first round.

The deterrent to trading down for the Giants would be their lack of a starting quarterback. When the Bears traded down in 2023, they had Justin Fields as their starter — a quarterback they still had some hope in building around. The only way the Giants could entertain a trade-down would be if they address the quarterback position prior to the draft by way of free agency or trade. Trading down would yield New York a haul of assets to build around in the future, however, it could all be for nothing if they do not land a franchise quarterback.