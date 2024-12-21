Could Giants sign Kirk Cousins as bridge quarterback in 2025?

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The New York Giants do not have a quarterback on their roster currently under contract for the 2025 season. They will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and could draft a coveted rookie at the top of the first round. However, New York can’t go into the 2025 season with just a rookie under center.

The Giants need to add a veteran talent to the quarterback room who is capable of starting and winning games next season. One surprising name could be a top bridge quarterback for the G-Men to target in 2025’s free agency period.

Kirk Cousins is now expected to be a free agent

In preparation for their upcoming matchup with the Giants, the Falcons made the bold decision to bench veteran QB Kirk Cousins. The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract just this past offseason. Now, less than a full season later, they are ready to move on. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, executives around the NFL are “fully expecting Atlanta to have to release” Cousins before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17. This would make Cousins a free agent just in time for the NFL’s new league year.

Should the Giants sign Cousins as a bridge in 2025?

Cousins will be entering his age-36 season in 2025. The 13-year NFL veteran has had his highs and lows throughout his career, but his recent short stint in Georgia is the lowest low. Coming off a 2023 season that ended with a torn Achilles, Cousins signed a massive deal with Atlanta, hoping to bounce back and re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s best starting quarterbacks.

There were standout moments, like his 509-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. However, more recently, Cousins and the Falcons have struggled to get the ball in the end zone, forcing head coach Raheem Morriss to make a change under center.

At the time of his benching, Cousins had 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions. He has become a turnover-prone and touchdown-averse quarterback over the past month of football. Considering his major regression, the Giants’ interest in Cousins should be minimal. Yet, a minimal price tag could be motivation to consider signing him anyway.

How much would Cousins cost in free agency?

Considering how much he will still be getting paid by the Falcons in 2025, Cousins could take a page out of Russell Wilson’s playbook in the offseason. Similarly, Wilson was released from his massive contract by the Denver Broncos last offseason due to their refusal to pay guarantees in his contract. With money from the Broncos still coming in, Wilson signed a league-minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason — far below his market value. Cousins could do something similar to ensure he lands in the right spot next season.

The Giants probably shouldn’t spend big at quarterback again after the debacle that was the Daniel Jones contract blew up in their face. However, if they could land Cousins on a veteran minimum salary, perhaps he could be brought in as a potential bridge to the team’s next franchise quarterback.