Could Giants make a surprise move for a running back in the 2nd round?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants made a significant shift in their backfield strategy this offseason by allowing Saquon Barkley to leave in free agency and signing Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract. This move presents a more cost-effective approach to maintaining productivity at the running back position.

Singletary’s Role and Contract Details

Singletary will earn $3.75 million for the upcoming season and will count $6.25 million against the cap in 2025. His signing offers the Giants financial flexibility while aiming to keep the team’s ground game effective following Barkley’s departure.

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Giants’ Potential Addition of Trey Benson

General Manager Joe Schoen may still be looking to bolster the team’s running back room by adding Trey Benson from Florida State. Benson, at 21 years old, is emerging from a strong collegiate season, having rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 attempts, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His ability to gain yards after contact is particularly impressive; he accumulated 551 of his total yards after initial contact, averaging 3.53 yards per attempt.

Benson also demonstrated his knack for moving the chains, contributing to 38 first downs with 23 of his rushes extending beyond 10 yards, highlighting his excellent contact balance and resilience. Despite some injury concerns in his past, Benson has managed two consecutive seasons with at least 150 attempts, showing his capability to handle a significant workload.

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As the Giants consider their options in the upcoming draft, while the cornerback position might be a priority, the availability of a high-impact player like Benson could prompt a strategic pivot. If the right fit at cornerback isn’t available, the Giants might choose to enhance their offensive weaponry by selecting Benson, who has the potential to become a top-tier running back in the NFL. This approach would provide a strong complement to Singletary and secure the team’s backfield for the foreseeable future.