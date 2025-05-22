Can the Giants make the playoffs with Russell Wilson as their quarterback?

After the disaster that was the 2024-25 campaign, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen barely survived to see another season leading this regime.

It’s do-or-die for Schoen and Daboll entering the 2025 season. The pairing worked hard this offseason to overhaul the roster and set themselves up to bounce back from their 3-14 record from last season.

But how good is good enough to save jobs? If the Giants make the playoffs, Schoen and Daboll will undoubtedly keep their jobs. But that goal might be easier said than done.

Are the Giants operating under a “playoff mandate” in 2025?

Giants co-owner and team president John Mara was rightfully furious at the end of last season. He thought long and hard about the future of this team, contemplated cleaning house, but ultimately decided to stick it out one more season with Schoen and Daboll at the helm.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Mara kept Schoen and Daboll around under one condition: they win more games. In fact, he may have even declared this a playoff-or-bust season:

“The next thing we are going to hear from John Mara is basically a playoff mandate,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL regular season.

Making the playoffs might be a tall order for this Giants squad coming off a 3-14 season. But, if there is one reason to believe they have a chance of bouncing back, it is the team’s upgrade under center.

Can Russell Wilson lead the Giants back to the playoffs?

Russell Wilson has a career record of 121-77-1. He has made 17 career postseason starts, earning a 9-8 record. He took a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team to the playoffs just last season.

Wilson might not be the former All-Pro talent he once was, however, he is still a very capable starting quarterback. But is he good enough, entering the 14th season of his career, to take the Giants back to the postseason?

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022 season that saw Daboll win the AP Head Coach of the Year award. The following two seasons have resulted in a combined nine wins.

Standing in the way of the G-Men making it to the postseason is their daunting schedule, which is the toughest in the NFL this season.

In 2024, struggles from the quarterback position ultimately led to the team falling on its face and tumbling to their 3-14 record. Wilson playing at least at an average level this season will add Ws to the win column.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio in only 11 starts in 2024. The Giants’ four quarterbacks in 2024 combined for just 3,521 yards with a 15-13 TD-INT ratio across 17 games.

Making the playoffs will be a challenge. But Wilson’s presence gives the Giants a fighting chance.