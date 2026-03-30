The Giants re-signed former seventh-overall pick Evan Neal to a one-year, low-risk “prove-it” deal earlier this offseason, in a transaction that almost no one saw coming. After a 2025 campaign where Neal was largely a forgotten man on the depth chart, many assumed his time in Blue was over.

However, new head coach John Harbaugh clearly sees a reclamation project worth one last roll of the dice. While fans are rightfully anxious about the hole at right guard, Harbaugh’s history of transforming oversized tackles into starting-caliber interior linemen suggests that Neal’s career might have an opportunity for revival.

Does John Harbaugh View Evan Neal as His Next Daniel Faalele?

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To understand why Harbaugh would sign off on bringing back a player with Neal’s dismal film, you have to look at the Daniel Faalele experiment in Baltimore. Harbaugh has a well-documented affinity for massive, planet-sized guards who can simply overwhelm defenders in the run game. Faalele is a 6-foot-8, 370-pounder who began his career at tackle, but struggled immensely before moving inside to right guard, where he started all 34 games for the Ravens over the last two years. Habruagh could envision a similar career turnaround for Neal.

Standing 6’8” and weighing 345 pounds, Neal possesses a physical profile similar to Faalele, who successfully transitioned from tackle to a starting guard role under Harbaugh’s watch. If the Giants can leverage Neal’s 80.8 PFF run-blocking grade from the 2024 season on the interior, they might just find the mauler they’ve been missing on the interior.

The Giants attempted to move Neal to guard last summer. He flashed some potential during training camp, but ultimately, his struggles in the preseason turned him into a depth piece and an afterthought during the regular season.

The Giants Can’t Bank on Neal to Turn Around

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However, let’s not mistake a reclamation project for a guaranteed solution; the reality is that relying on Evan Neal in any capacity remains a massive gamble for a team that can’t afford a sieve at right guard. To call Neal’s NFL tenure disappointing would be an understatement—by almost every measurable metric, he has been one of the worst offensive linemen in the league over the last four years.

Through his first three seasons, Neal surrendered a staggering 12 sacks and 85 pressures in limited action, often looking completely overwhelmed by basic stunts and speed rushes. In 2024, he posted a dismal PFF pass-blocking grade of 38.5, ranking him near the bottom of all active linemen.

Given that the Giants have neglected to sign a high-end veteran at the position, entering 2026 with Neal as anything more than a “break glass in case of emergency” backup is a dangerous game. The front office must still view an upgrade at right guard as a necessity, because while Harbaugh might be a miracle worker, Neal’s tape suggests he is a long-shot competitor at best.

Category Career Totals Sacks Allowed 12 Total Pressures 98 PFF Pass-Block Grade (2024) 49.6 (314 snaps) PFF Run-Block Grade (2024) 80.8 (145 snaps) Career Penalties 18 Career Snaps Played (All at Right Tackle) 1,775 Evan Neal Career Stats

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The Move Inside: Hiding the Flaws

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The primary criticism of Neal has always been his heavy feet and struggles against speed off the edge—problems that are magnified at tackle. By sliding him to right guard, the Giants could effectively neutralize those weaknesses. On the interior, Neal’s massive frame becomes a literal wall, and his lack of lateral quickness is less of a liability in the phone booth of the trenches.

Many oversized tackles have successfully made this transition. Fellow former Giants bust Ereck Flowers found a second life as a guard after failing at tackle. Former Jets bust Mekhi Becton moved to guard after signing with the Eagles in 2024 and helped lead the team to form the best offensive line in football and ultimately win a Super Bowl. If Neal can focus on his strength rather than chasing edge rushers, then perhaps he could turn things around as a power run-blocking guard.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Calculation

Financially, this move to re-sign Neal is salary cap efficient. Neal is returning on a one-year, $1.215 million deal with essentially zero guaranteed money. It’s a zero-risk maneuver that allows the Giants to see if Harbaugh’s coaching staff can unlock the Alabama standout that earned him a top-10 pick in the first place. If he fails, the Giants can cut bait with no dead cap hit; if he succeeds, they’ve found a potential starting guard for a fraction of the market rate.

Ultimately, the Giants are re-signing Evan Neal to give him a clean slate with the new coaching staff. Harbaugh didn’t draft Neal, and he isn’t beholden to his past failures. He sees a 25-year-old with rare size and a physical profile that fits the new Giants’ run-heavy offensive scheme. Whether Neal can actually beat out a rookie or a veteran like Greg Van Roten remains to be seen, but the opportunity is there.

In an offense that will rely heavily on physicality and heavy personnel looks, having a 345-pounder at guard is an enticing prospect. It’s time to see if the “bust” label was premature, or if Harby really can work miracles on the O-line.