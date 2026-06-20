Giants running back Cam Skattebo took handoffs, ran routes, and caught passes during the first day of mandatory minicamp, less than eight months after an injury that ended his rookie season on a stretcher in Philadelphia. According to NBC Sports, he handled individual drills and looks on track to meet his goal of being cleared for Week 1.

Skattebo is the back that John Harbaugh’s offense was designed to lean on. The Giants spent the offseason telling everyone they want to be physical and run-first, and Skattebo is the test of whether they mean it.

A promising rookie year cut in half

Skattebo’s numbers came in bursts before the injury. He rushed for 410 yards and 5 touchdowns on 101 carries, a 4.1 yards-per-carry average, and added 24 catches for 207 yards and two scores on 32 targets. That added up to 617 scrimmage yards and 7 total touchdowns on 125 touches across just eight games.

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When Tyrone Tracy Jr. dislocated his shoulder in Week 3, Skattebo stepped into the RB1 job and finished that game with 60 rushing yards, a touchdown, and another 61 receiving. He had already climbed past Tracy on the depth chart when his season ended in Week 8.

Skattebo suffered an open dislocation of his right ankle against the Eagles, with a tibia fracture and a ruptured deltoid ligament that required emergency surgery that night. Backs do not always come back from that the same. The early minicamp signs say he might.

Skattebo is the perfect fit for John Harbaugh’s Giants

Harbaugh’s Giants are modeling themselves on the physical, “big-on-big” blueprint he ran in Baltimore, and Skattebo is the between-the-tackles hammer that style demands. The current plan pairs him with Tracy in a complementary backfield: Skattebo as the power, downhill option, and Tracy handling the outside-zone and space work.

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That split is the smart way to bring a back off a major lower-leg injury. It also happens to be how the best Harbaugh-era backfields operated, with a bruiser to set the tone and a change-of-pace runner to punish a defense that loads the box. Skattebo embraced the “tone-setter” label this spring, and the staff has not been shy about wanting him to carry it.

Giants RB room, 2026 2025 rushing Projected role Cam Skattebo 410 yds, 5 TD (8 gm) Power, between-the-tackles Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB1 entering camp Outside zone, passing downs

For now, the depth chart leans toward Tracy as the safer RB1 while Skattebo finishes his recovery, and that caution is reasonable. The reps will sort themselves out once Skattebo proves the ankle holds up to live contact in West Virginia next month.

The bigger question this answers

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The Giants can say they want a run-first identity all summer. The roster will reveal the truth in how they deploy Skattebo. Hand him a real early-down workload and let him finish runs through contact, and Harbaugh’s physical vision has its engine. Manage him into a part-time change-up and the “big-on-big” talk stays talk.

A second-year jump from Skattebo gives a young offense built around Jaxson Dart something it badly needs: a ground game that keeps the quarterback out of obvious passing downs and dictates tempo on the road. The ankle cost him half a rookie season. The way the Giants use him in 2026 will tell us what kind of team they actually want to be.