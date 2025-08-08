Brian Daboll weighing decision on playing Giants’ starters in preseason opener

Other than Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and a handful of rookies, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not reveal much as to who else will be taking the field for the team’s first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Giants Starters Hoping For Preseason Reps To Knock Off The Rust

It remains to be seen whether Russell Wilson will make his Giants debut, and who else among the Giants’ starters will see live reps before Week 1’s regular season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants’ losing their last two regular-season openers by the combined score of 68-6 may signal that it might be time for Daboll to give his starters some reps, especially considering the strength of the Giants’ early-season schedule.

Offensive starters Russell Wilson, Darius Slayton, and Greg Van Roten spoke about the importance of preseason snaps, emphasizing the need to shake off the offseason rust, prepare for the regular season, and develop chemistry, especially with a new quarterback in the fold.

Several Injured Giants Won’t Play

Other notable Giants on the injury report that could be held out of game action on Saturday are WR Malik Nabers and CB Cor’Dale Flott. The coaching staff is being cautious with Nabers due to his lingering toe injury, while Flott has been dealing with an undisclosed injury of his own that has held him out of some practices.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Left tackle Andrew Thomas will be out, as he is still working back from last season’s Lisfranc injury, while backup tackle James Hudson III also left yesterday’s practice with an injury, making his status doubtful for the preseason opener.

However, Thomas is making progress towards returning and is expected to be active for the regular season opener against Washington. With Dexter Lawrence also returning from a season-ending injury, the Giants brass may be careful with his preseason usage as well.

Daboll Has A Big Decision To Make

Ultimately, the decision to play or sit starters will be left up to Daboll. He spent time over the offseason studying the effects of playing starters in the preseason and how that translates to the regular season, but the results proved to be inconclusive, with no obvious benefit or drawback to doing so.

One thing is clear, however, and that is Giants fans will get their first dose of Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and the Giants’ hyped draft class in Saturday’s preseason showdown against the Bills.