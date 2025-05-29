Brian Daboll says Giants have a ‘detailed plan’ to develop Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants are putting a “detailed plan” in place to handle their crowded quarterback room this summer and develop rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Head coach Brian Daboll met with the media on Wednesday prior to the team’s practice. While he didn’t give away any specific details, he explained that he and his staff are following a specific plan for their quarterbacks.

“We have a detailed plan of how we’re going to handle the quarterbacks,” Daboll said.

No quarterback requires greater care when handling than the rookie.

That plan began to display itself during the Giants’ Wednesday practice. Dart took 14 reps during the final team drills, three of those reps being with the starters, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

Dart already receiving first-team reps is a notable development, especially considering how infrequent it was for any quarterback not named Daniel Jones to get a single rep with the starters during practice last summer.

Jameis Winston also got a handful of reps with the starters, though the majority of them went to Russell Wilson.

Jaxson Dart is already turning heads at OTAs

Although it’s only OTAs, Dart still managed to impress during his first official practice with the Giants.

The rookie accounted for four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing. One of his passing touchdowns did come against the first team, connecting with Jalin Hyatt in the back of the end zone.

Dart is off to a good start. Daboll has experience (and notoriety) developing quarterbacks in the past. Hopefully, he and the Giants can strike gold once again and turn Dart into the franchise quarterback they need.