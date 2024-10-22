Bill Belichick rips New York Giants regime amidst 2-5 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When Bill Belichick speaks, football fans listen. This week he spoke about the New York Giants, a once proud organization that he helped secure two Lombardi Trophies in the past that has since lost its way. The legendary former New England Patriots head coach took aim at the Giants on Monday morning during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ripping several of the personnel decisions that have been made by the team’s regime.

Bill Belichick did not agree with the Giants’ decision to let Saquon Barkley walk

Among the Giants’ most crucial decisions made this past offseason was the one to let star running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. It was a controversial decision to let the two-time Pro Bowl selection go and one that Belichick made clear he disagreed with (h/t The Pat McAfee Show):

“It looked like, in Hard Knocks, I don’t think Daboll wanted to get rid of Saquon and I certainly don’t think John Mara wanted to get rid of Saquon,” Belichick said. “It just seemed like a general manager thing. Like, ‘We don’t think anybody will pay him.’ But, kind of, everyone in the league knew that he was going to go to the Eagles.

“I really don’t understand it. Saquon was their best player. “For a couple million dollars more they could’ve kept him. Instead they got a guard or somebody, I don’t know.”

Belichick praised Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman while clearly criticizing Giants general manager Joe Schoen. As a member of the Eagles, Barkley torched Big Blue in Week 7, rushing for 176 yards in their 28–3 blowout win over the Giants.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Belichick is confused by the Giants’ plans on the offensive line

The Giants’ offensive line had a strong start to the season but, after losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas due to a season-ending foot injury, the unit has scrambled. Joshua Ezeudu stepped in as the team’s left tackle in Week 7 and struggled immensely. Belichick shared his critical thoughts on the patchworked unit:

“They’re playing a guy at left tackle who shouldn’t be playing left tackle,” Belichick said. “Evan Neal was drafted in the first round (and) he doesn’t play,” Belichick said. “They have some UFA (undrafted free agent) guards that are pretty suspect. It’s a tough line.”

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The legendary coach even seemed to express some sympathy for Giants QB Daniel Jones:

“Honestly, I thought that the quarterback is trying to hang in there,” he said. “But it’s been tough sledding.”

The Giants are 2-5 and sinking quickly to the bottom of the NFC East. They’re 0-2 against the division and, after their embarrassing loss to the Eagles, the season seems all but over. Head coach Brian Daboll will likely be on the hot seat by season’s end, which will inevitably spark rumors of Belichick’s return to the organization.