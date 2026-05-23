The NY Giants already knew Arvell Reese could run, hit, and look like he was built in a lab. The question was whether all of that athletic violence could translate cleanly into coverage.

Coverage is the swing skill. If Reese can handle it with real confidence, the Giants don’t simply have a downhill linebacker with pass-rush upside. They have a defensive weapon who can change what Dennard Wilson is allowed to call.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN had the kind of OTA note that should make Giants fans lean forward: “Arvell Reese very impressive in coverage. Dude can run for his size.” That might sound small in May, but for Reese, it points directly at the biggest ceiling conversation.

Coverage makes the whole skill set scarier

Reese’s speed is not subtle. His sideline-to-sideline range has already popped early in OTAs, which matches the scouting profile that made him such a fascinating pick.

The easy part is seeing how Reese helps downhill. He can trigger against the run, close space quickly, and bring pressure from different alignments. That stuff jumps off the screen because he moves like a smaller player while carrying edge-defender size.

Coverage is different. It requires patience, eyes, spacing, and the ability to avoid getting baited by quarterbacks who spend their entire week trying to move linebackers with shoulder fakes. If Reese is already holding his own there, the Giants may have something much more complete than a highlight-reel athlete.

Wilson can weaponize him faster

The defensive picture gets fun when Reese is paired with Tremaine Edmunds, giving the Giants a massive second level while Edmunds already comes with his own pressure to stabilize the middle of the field.

If Reese can cover backs and tight ends, Wilson can disguise more. He can mug both linebackers in the A-gaps and drop one out. He can send Reese off the edge one snap and ask him to carry a tight end up the seam the next. He can use him as a spy against mobile quarterbacks without taking a true coverage player off the field.

Offenses hate uncertainty, and Reese has the body type to create it. The good stuff lives right there.

I already thought Reese had monster potential because the size-speed combination is ridiculous. The coverage piece is what could push him from exciting rookie to real defensive problem. If this keeps showing up when the pads come on, the Giants may have a linebacker who doesn’t need to leave the field.

The first Reese angle was about how explosive he could be. This one is bigger. If the coverage is real, Wilson’s defense gets harder to solve, and Reese starts looking like one of the NFC’s most dangerous rookies.