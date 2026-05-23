The New York Giants have plenty of shiny new defensive toys, so Tremaine Edmunds can almost get lost in the noise. Arvell Reese brings the rookie buzz. Abdul Carter has the pass-rush juice. Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux still carry the edge in reputation.

Edmunds is one of the expensive adults in the room, and that comes with a different kind of pressure.

The Giants gave Edmunds a three-year, $36 million deal with $23.7 million guaranteed, and they didn’t hand out that money for vibes. They paid for a middle-of-the-field stabilizer, a long, physical linebacker who can organize traffic and clean up the run game.

The run defense is the selling point

Edmunds’ 2025 profile was a mixed bag, which is where the pressure starts. PFF graded him at 66.4 overall, with a strong 81.3 run-defense grade and a rough 52.1 coverage grade. That tells the story pretty cleanly. If the Giants are getting the downhill version, the contract makes sense. If the coverage leaks keep showing up, the deal gets harder to defend.

The fit next to Reese is the whole point. Reese can move around, blitz, mug gaps, and attack from different angles. Edmunds should let him do that without the defense getting sloppy behind him.

During OTAs, Edmunds has already been paired with Reese at inside linebacker, while also recording what would have been a sack during 11-on-11 work. Spring sacks don’t move the earth, but they matter when a new defense is trying to build timing and personality.

The Giants need more than a veteran name

Dennard Wilson’s defense should be aggressive, multiple, and nasty when it gets rolling. Edmunds has to be a big reason why, not a passenger sitting next to the exciting rookie.

I like the fit, but I don’t love treating it like a lock. Edmunds has rare size and enough range to erase space when he triggers cleanly, but the Giants need his processing to match the paycheck. They can’t have tight ends and backs eating free yards over the middle while the front four does all the heavy lifting.

The Reese ceiling is the fun part. Edmunds is the necessary part. If he gives the Giants sturdy run defense and cleaner communication, the whole front seven can play faster. If not, the $36 million number will follow him around all season like a shadow.