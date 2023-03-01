2 players the Giants can cut to clear additional salary space

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly releasing WR Kenny Golladay at the start of the new league year on March 15th to save $6.7 million in salary cap space. The Giants are projected to have at least $47 million in cap space this offseason before they trim roster fat to free up more money. Big Blue has some big contracts to hand out as negotiations with QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley are well underway. GM Joe Schoen may need to cut some other players to clear additional salary space ahead of free agency.

Shane Lemieux and Darnay Holmes could be two surprise-cut candidates this offseason. Despite entering the 2022 season with starting roles, both players struggled to establish themselves as quality players for the Giants and could be released to clear additional space.

Giants could cut Darnay Holmes and Shane Lemieux

Darnay Holmes is entering the final year of his rookie contract while carrying a cap hit of $2.9 million. The third-year cornerback from UCLA played in 15 games this season, totaling 28 combined tackles and eight passes defended.

Holmes played primarily in the slot as the Giants’ starting nickel cornerback. He surrendered a career-best 61% completion percentage, but a career-worst 435 yards and 41 receptions. Big Play Darnay was a bit inconsistent this season, but he was a decent option in Wink Martindale’s secondary. However, his high cap hit could make him a cut candidate.

Releasing Darnay Holmes would save the Giants $2.74 million in salary cap space with a dead cap penalty of only $197,972 (Spotrac). Considering the load of young talent that the Giants have in their secondary, it might be time for the team to go in a new direction. Cor’Dale Flott and Aaron Robinson could be in-house replacements if Holmes departs this offseason.

Shane Lemieux could also be released for salary cap savings. Cutting Lemieux would free up $1.01 million in cap space with a dead cap hit of only $86,785 (Spotrac). Lemieux’s inability to stay on the field the past two seasons makes him a realistic release option.

Lemieux has played in just two games over the past two seasons. Since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Lemieux has been placed on injured reserve twice and played in just 14 total games. Lemieux struggled as a rookie despite starting nine games.

The Giants planned to make Lemieux their starting left guard at the start of last season. However, injuries derailed what could have been a comeback season for the third-year lineman. Now, entering his fourth offseason in the NFL, Shane Lemieux’s future with the New York Giants is in question.