Hawks’ star point guard named All-Star replacement for Bucks superstar

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will make the All-Star team after all, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday morning that Young has been named the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the All-Star Game.

This news follows Charania’s report Sunday that Antetokounmpo will be out until at least the All-Star break with a calf strain. The Bucks’ superstar forward was named as a starter in the Eastern Conference and is having an MVP-level season with averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

Young was a popular name among potential snubs after the initial All-Star rosters were revealed. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers were named starters while Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, Cade Cunningham, and Tyler Herro make up the reserve slots for the guard position.

All of those players are well deserving, but perhaps Young was simply glossed over despite the season he is having currently. This season, he is averaging 23.5 points per game and leads the NBA in assists per game with 11.4. However, his shot efficiency is below average at just 40.9% from the field and 34% from three, and he also leads the NBA in turnovers with 4.7 per game.

Those factors could have contributed to the voters glancing over him. Additionally, the Hawks’ lack of success this season is likely playing a part as well. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-28 record and have lost eight of their last 11 games.

Nevertheless, Young gets rewarded for the brilliant offensive season he is having with his fourth career All-Star appearance. The Hawks have two more games before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16. Atlanta goes up against the Orlando Magic on Monday.