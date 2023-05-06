Yan Xiaonan knocks out Jessica Andrade at UFC 288

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Yan Xiaonan reacts after losing to Marina Rodriguez (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 288, we saw a potential title eliminator in the strawweight division. Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) returned to the division where she once reigned as she took on top contender Yan Xiaonan (16-3).

The last few years have been interesting for Jessica Andrade. After winning and then losing the strawweight title, she’s bounced back and forth between strawweight and flyweight. She had a title shot at flyweight and came up short and ultimately returned back to strawweight where he last fight at 115 saw her stop Amanda Lemos.

Yan Xiaonan won her first six fights in the UFC and looked primed to be a title contender. Then, she ran into Carla Esparza and lost by TKO. After that, she lost a razor close split decision to Marina Rodriguez. She bounced back well with a decision win over Mackenzie Dern. If she’s able to defeat Andrade, it will go a long way and could earn her a title shot.

UFC 288 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 288 strawweight contest kicked off with no touch of the gloves. Xiaonan looks for a right straight to start things out. Low kick from Xiaonan lands. Another powerful leg kick lands and Andrade is plotting forward. Fast kicks coming from Xiaonan. Big right hand lands for Xiaonan.

Low kick now from Andrade. Jab from Xiaonan and a low kick to follow. Andrade continues to plot forward and eats another low kick. Big combinations from both women in the center and Xiaonan circles. 1-2 now from Yan Xiaonan. She looks so sharp early on.

Andrade looking to work her way in but she eats a massive straight shot from Xiaonan. Andrade pushes forward and tries to throw big shots but she eats a massive shot and down she goes. Xiaonan follows with a couple of shots and it’s over. Huge statement from Yan Xiaonan.

Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade by KO – Round 1