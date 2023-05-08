Will Demetrious Johnson hang it up after winning at ONE Fight Night 10?

Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson (Red Gloves) following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This past Friday night in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 10, the flyweight title was on the line. Champion and all time great Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (25-4-1) was back as he took on Adriano Moraes (20-5) in their trilogy bout.

Their first fight took place back in April 2021 with Moraes scoring the shocking knockout win. The two ran things back a year and a half later with Johnson getting the better of things by stopping Moraes in the fourth round of their fight.

This trilogy bout had a lot riding on it. For Moraes, he was looking to prove that he’s the best flyweight in ONE and he wanted the world to know that the first fight wasn’t a fluke. Mighty Mouse wanted to successfully defend his title and potentially end his career on a high note.

Johnson admitted that he didn’t know whether or not he would keep fighting after ONE Fight Night 10. Mighty Mouse was just a step ahead of Moraes throughout the five-round affair. They went to the scorecards on Friday night, but there was little drama as Johnson won the unanimous decision.

Is Mighty Mouse done after ONE Fight Night 10?

Johnson admitted that he wasn’t sure what would be next after Friday night. Mighty Mouse said that he planned to reach out to fellow all time greats Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St. Pierre about life after fighting. Johnson also told Ariel Helwani today on the MMA Hour that he plans on reaching out to Jon Jones as well.

Demetrious Johnson plans to message GSP and Jon Jones on Instagram to pick their brains about potential retirement ? #TheMMAHour



?? https://t.co/bP70AYFsnN pic.twitter.com/CoP8rYrWuX — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 8, 2023

Jones recently said that he would like to retire after his UFC heavyweight title fight with Stipe Miocic which is being rumored for the November card at MSG. It’s clear that retirement is on the mind of Mighty Mouse and I think there’s a clear reason why.

Demetrious Johnson is turning 37-years-old in August. He’s the greatest flyweight champion in the history of the UFC. He was the first to win the title and he successfully defended the title 11 times. There’s many who actually believe that Mighty Mouse is the greatest fighter of all time.

He moved over to ONE Championship in 2019. He’s climbed two mountains in ONE including a tournament championship as well as capturing their flyweight title. Simply put, there’s nothing left for Mighty Mouse to prove. I don’t know if there’s any incredibly compelling fights for him left in ONE and with the resume he has, I’m not convinced that he’s ever going to fight again.