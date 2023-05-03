UFC: Jon Jones plans to retire after Stipe Miocic fight

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Dominick Reyes (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest fighter in UFC history is nearing the end of his career. Current heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones (27-1, 1 NC) is gearing up for retirement. Jones returned back in March to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship.

Jones hadn’t fought since February 2020 when he make the walk to face Gane. Many wondered if there’d be ring rust of if Jones would once again prove why he’s the greatest of all time. Well, emphatically, Jones proved once again why he’s the best completely running through Gane and submitted him in the first round.

After the fight was over, the UFC heavyweight champ turned his attention to Stipe Miocic (20-4). Miocic hasn’t fought since 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in their rematch. The former champ has been itching to get back in there and fight.

While Jones signed a new contract before the Gane fight, it now appears that he’s only going to fight one more time. The UFC is currently targeting the Jones – Miocic fight for Madison Square Garden and Jones envisions that being his last fight.

UFC GOAT to Retire… Unless…

In speaking with Fox Sports Australia, Jones said, “Right now, my goal is to have one more big fight against Stipe Miocic, Madison Square Garden and then kinda hang it up from there.” Jones would go on to say that after the Miocic fight, he would entertain returning for a matchup with Francis Ngannou.

Of course, Ngannou returning to the UFC is not likely at all. By the time the Miocic fight rolls around, Jones will be 36-years-old. If he were to defeat Miocic, he would’ve become the heavyweight champ and defended it against the most decorated heavyweight champion in the history of the promotion.

Jones would also possess the most dominant title reign in the history of the promotion with his run at light heavyweight. Simply put, there’d be nothing else to prove for Jones. My assumption would be if he truly plans to retire that the UFC would make a vacant title fight for the following month featuring surging top contender Sergei Pavlovich.