What’s next for Max Holloway after his big win at UFC Kansas City?

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Arnold Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City, MO – This past weekend in the main event of UFC Kansas City we saw an incredible matchup in the featherweight division. Former featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway (24-7) took on the surging Arnold Allen (19-2).

Allen entered the octagon riding a ten-fight winning streak while Holloway was looking to bounce back after his title loss to Alexander Volkanovski in his last fight. Holloway is in an interesting spot in the featherweight division.

On one hand, he’s clearly the second best featherweight in the world. However, he’s lost to Volkanovski three times which makes his path to the title much more difficult. In terms of seeking fresh contenders, Volkanovski was likely routing for Allen on Saturday night.

However, Holloway once again proved just how good he is. Holloway frustrated Allen with his volume, speed, and footwork. Allen did have his moments and the fight was very competitive, but Holloway held the advantage in every statistical category.

Allen came on really strong and won the third round on everyone’s scorecard. However, it was a little too late and Holloway won a decision at UFC Kansas City.

What’s next after UFC Kansas City?

So, now that Holloway has turned away another top contender, what’s next for him? Things are really tricky for Holloway right now. I don’t think he is going to get a title shot off this win, but it’s clear that he’s the second best featherweight in the world.

At the post-fight press conference, we asked Holloway what he would like next. Holloway did hint that he would enjoy getting a fight against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung next. He hinted that he wouldn’t mind taking that fight later in the summer or early fall.

In my opinion, fights like that are going to make the most sense for Holloway. He’s just going to need to keep winning and hope he does enough to convince the UFC he’s deserving of a fourth shot or he’s gotta hope that Volk loses the title.