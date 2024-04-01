What’s next for Manon Fiorot after her big win at UFC Atlantic City?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Atlantic City, we saw a massive fight in the women’s flyweight division. Two of the best fighters in the world went head-to-head as Manon Fiorot (12-1) took on Erin Blanchfield (12-2).

Entering the bout, both ladies were a perfect 6-0 inside the octagon. They both defeated former title challengers and champions and they were positioned to punch their ticket to a title shot. The big question was, who was going to challenge for the flyweight title next?

Fiorot is a much better striker while Blanchfield is the much better grappler on paper. However, on Saturday night, Fiorot proved that she was much stronger than Blanchfield. Every time that Blanchfield would get a clinch or force a grappling exchange, she was out-muscled by Fiorot.

Ultimately that led to a standup fight and they were in Fiorot’s world. Fiorot spent the majority of the fight just picking Blanchfield apart with counters as Blanchfield would push forward. It wasn’t the most exciting fight, but it was lopsided at the end with Fiorot winning a decision at UFC Atlantic City.

With this win, Fiorot is now a perfect 7-0 inside the octagon. She has now defeated former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and now Blanchfield in her last two wins. She is without a doubt the next contender for the flyweight title. However, will that be her next fight?

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are currently serving as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Their trilogy for the flyweight title is likely going to take place either in the late summer months or early fall. Will Fiorot wait for a title shot? It sure sounded like it after UFC Atlantic City so I’m going to venture a guess that she waits for the shot.

However, if she wants to remain active, Maycee Barber would be a great fight for her. Barber is on a lengthy winning streak and is ranked just behind Fiorot and Blanchfield. If Fiorot wants another fight, it’ll be Barber. However, I think she waits for the UFC title shot.