What’s next for Khalil Rountree after UFC 320?

On the main card of UFC 320 this past Saturday night, we saw a massive matchup in the light heavyweight division. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) took on former title challenger Khalil Rountree (14-7) in a potential title eliminator.

After watching Khalil Rountree face Alex Pereira last October, it was clear to me that he would have the technique and speed advantage against Prochazka. The big question was, would that speed and technique be enough to survive the Prochazka storm?

For the first two rounds, the answer was yes. Rountree was frustrating Prochazka with his precise striking and his speed. However, near the end of the second round, the momentum started to turn towards the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Prochazka really started pressing with forward pressure and while Rountree was still landing, he looked labored. Ahead of the third round, Rountree’s corner warned him that Prochazka was going to come at him hard and that’s exactly what happened. Prochazka threw caution to the wind and brought on a storm that Rountree couldn’t survive.

Rountree was battered and tired against the fence when Prochazka unleashed a combination which was finished by a brutal left. The left hand sent Rountree to the mat and ended the UFC 320 featured matchup with a brutal knockout.

What’s next after UFC 320?

Khalil Rountree is 1-2 in his last three fights, but even in the two losses, he’s shown that he’s one of the very best in the world. He was ahead of Alex Pereira in their fight before getting finished in the fourth round. He was ahead 20-18 on all three scorecards at UFC 320 before getting finished by Prochazka.

Rountree’s speed and technique is enough to get the better of the very best guys in the world. However, with all of his explosive movements and power, he has a problem with fading down the stretch. If he cannot finish the top guys, he’s always going to struggle near the end of the fight.

Now, when he beat Jamahal Hill, you could tell that he held back a little and fought with more caution to not gas out with it being a five-round main event. In that fight, he won an easy decision. I think that he believed he could go harder in a three-round fight with Prochazka but he went so hard through two rounds that he didn’t have the energy to survive that chaotic third round.

So, what should the UFC do with him next? Rountree is absolutely still one of the very best in the world and he shouldn’t fall far after this performance. In terms of his next opponent, I would like to see him face someone like Jan Blachowicz or the winner of Aleksandar Rakic – Azamat Murzakanov.