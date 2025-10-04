UFC 320 Results: Jiri Prochazka scores a comeback knockout against Khalil Rountree

In the featured matchup on the main card of UFC 320, we are going to see a massive matchup in the light heavyweight division. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) is back as he takes on former title challenger Khalil Rountree (14-6).

Both of these men are desperate to get back to a light heavyweight title shot. Jiri Prochazka is 5-2 inside the octagon with his two losses coming against Alex Pereira in title fights. Back in January, he returned after his second loss to Pereira and he knocked out former champion Jamahal Hill.

Khalil Rountree had his shot at Alex Pereira last October and he was also stopped by the former champion. Like Prochazka, Rountree returned against Jamahal Hill and he won a decision over the former champ. Both men desperately needed this big win at UFC 320.

UFC 320 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 320 light heavyweight matchup begins with a touch of the gloves. Prochazka with a quick stance switch and he opens with a leg kick. Rountree staying composed just gauging the range here in the opening minute. Rountree plotting forward but neither man is throwing big here early.

Big low kick from Prochazka and Rountree explodes with a big combination. Nothing landed but there was major heat behind those punches. Body kick from Prochazka and Rountree tries for a blitz and his shots just fall short. Big left over the top from Rountree gets the attention of Prochazka.

Rountree lands a nice hook to the body and then a counter body kick. Nasty calf kick now from Rountree who is really starting to look comfortable in there. Long jab falls just short for Prochazka and then he eats a jab from Rountree. Another nasty hook to the body from Rountree.

Flying knee from Prochazka and Rountree blasts him with a huge counter. Prochazka acknowledges the shot and then he gets hit with another big shot. Head kick now from Rountree but Prochazka is eating all of these big shots so far. Big body kick from Rountree. Combination from Rountree lands clean and the round ends. 10-9 Rountree on my card.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 320 and Rountree definitely got the better of things in the opening round, but Prochazka ate those shots well. They touch gloves and Rountree immediately fires another big combination. Spinning back elbow from Prochazka and that landed clean.

Rountree ate it well and now he fires a big body shot. Lead uppercut lands from Prochazka. The pace slows just a bit and then Rountree lands a big right over the top. Prochazka steps forward with a combination but it’s Rountree who lands cleanly with a counter.

Long jab lands from Prochazka. Low kick from Rountree and a shot over the top from Prochazka. Big leg kick and another big punch from Rountree. Khalil Rountree is looking sensational whereas Jiri Prochazka just doesn’t seem comfortable in there.

Head kick and a right hand lands for Prochazka but there wasn’t much power behind it. Prochazka really upping his pressure here in the last minute and he lands a jab. Left counter now from Prochazka and a kick lands for Rountree. Leg kick from Prochazka and a counter left lands for Rountree. A couple of nice jabs land for Prochazka as the round ends. 20-18 Rountree on my card.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Prochazka likely needs a finish here. Prochazka is light on his feet and he tries to land big but Rountree clips him clean multiple times. I cannot believe that Prochazka is able to just eat these shots from Rountree.

Prochazka continues pressing forward and he lands a big right hand. A big counter lands from Rountree but Prochazka is going all out here. Rountree is looking tired and hurt. Prochazka is really pouring it and Rountree is just surviving here. Prochazka hurts him again to the body.

Nasty knee to the body and now a combination. Prochazka looks tires as well and Rountree tries for a guillotine. Prochazka breaks free and Rountree lands a massive elbow. An elbow now from Prochazka. Huge combination from Prochazka and Rountree gets backed up to the fence. Massive shot and Rountree is out cold! Huge comeback knockout win for Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Jiri Prochazka def. Khalil Rountree by KO – Round 3