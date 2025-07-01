What’s next for Brandon Royval after UFC 317?

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 317, we saw a flyweight contest that might go down as the fight of the year. Former title challenger Brandon Royval (17-8) was taking on top prospect Joshua Van (15-2).

Originally, Royval was supposed to face Manel Kape in a fight that was being looked at as a title eliminator. However, Kape suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight. Van stepped in after just breaking into the rankings by stopping Bruno Silva at UFC 316 three weeks prior.

I liked Brandon Royval going into this matchup but many on the pre-show brought up a point that made me hedge on my pick. Brandon Royval and his style really is beneficial over five rounds. He relies on his cardio and volume to really pour it on when his opponents are tired. However, in a three-round fight, it’s a lot more difficult if you aren’t landing the bigger shots.

In the first round, Van landed a ton of big shots and while Royval had the volume, Van got the round. In the second round, Royval really amped it up and I thought he pretty clearly won the second. The third round was back-and-forth. Royval had the volume but Van was landing big.

Entering the final minute, it could’ve gone either way at UFC 317. Knowing that he needed a big moment, Royval stepped into a fire fight and threw everything he had. The problem was he threw down with someone a little more crisp with the technique and higher on the power. Royval got dropped and that ultimately swung the decision to Joshua Van.

What’s next after UFC 317?

Dana White was so impressed with Brandon Royval that he announced after the fight that he’d be paying him his win money for that performance. Royval and Van also won fight of the night so it was a decent payday for Raw Dawg. Royval did what most wouldn’t in that he put everything on the line to take on a guy who wasn’t even ranked a few weeks ago.

I think the UFC is going to do right by Royval in getting him another big fight whenever he is cleared to compete. He might not be back the rest of this year after the war he had with Van. When he does return, I think it just makes sense to book him with Manel Kape. I also wouldn’t mind seeing the trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno in a potential title eliminator.

I don’t think Royval loses much ground here in terms of his spot in the division. In fact, even in defeat, I think he gained even more respect from UFC officials.