UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval in an instant classic

On the main card of UFC 317, we are going to see an extremely exciting fight in the flyweight division. Former title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) will be taking one the most exciting prospect in the flyweight division in Joshua Van (14-2).

Brandon Royval is looking to get back to another title shot. A win over Joshua Van would be his third in a row as he looks to get another crack at lightweight gold. Joshua Van is arguably the best prospect in the flyweight division. The 23-year-old just pieced up Bruno Silva a few weeks ago and then stepped up on short notice to take on Royval at UFC 317.

UFC 317 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 317 flyweight contest kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Van takes the center and Royval is already popping out his lengthy jab. Nice body kick from Royval and now a low kick. Another jab from Royval and Van is just trying to get the timing here. Calf kick from Royval and Van looks to work his way inside.

Van plotting forward and he’s just walking through the volume of Brandon Royval right now. Big left hook from Van as Royval pushes forward. Huge right hand from Van and that got Royval’s attention. Another big right hand from Van. Big jab from Royval gets him some space.

Both men throw big combinations in the center. Check right hook lands for Royval. Royval has landed much more early on but Van has landed the three biggest shots of the round. Big right counter from Van. Royval pushes forward and Van throws a combination. Another combination from Van and then Royval makes him pay with a big left.

These two are throwing in this opening round. Big left over the top from Van. Body kick from Royval and then Van throws a big counter back. Van just plotting forward looking extremely confident here in the first round. Knee from Royval and that got Van’s attention. Huge right hook over the top from Van. Another right from Van and he’s punishing Royval with these big shots.

Combination from Royval now. Royval clinches and he eats a few big shots to the body. The round ends and it’s 10-9 Van at UFC 317.

Round 2

Second round begins and Royval comes forward but Van is still landing the bigger shots. Big counters from Royval and he lands a left that gets Van’s attention. Another straight left from Royval but Van counters with a big right. Royval getting a little respect here but now Van goes right back to landing the bigger shots.

Sneaky uppercut lands for Royval. Combination from Royval and he’s really trying to make this a dog fight. Big combination from Royval and he’s trying to overwhelm Van here. Van lands a huge power shot but Royval keeps coming forward. Right hand stiffens up Royval. 1-2 from Royval lands.

Knee from Royval and a right over the top from Van. Two long jabs from Royval and a right over the top from Van. Long left from Royval and another right from Van. These two are throwing major heat in this second round. Three more jabs from Royval and now a left. 1-2 from Royval and now a combination.

Long combination from Royval and Van lands a big counter combination. Long left hand from Royval and Van rips a big shot to the body. Combination from Royval and Van fires back. Royval is throwing so much volume that it’s overwhelming. Van throws a big shot back. The round ends and I give the second round to Royval.

Round 3

Entering the final round and whoever wins this round, wins the fight at UFC 317 on my card. They go right back at it to start the third and Royval lands a left. Big right hand from Van and now he’s the one pressing forward. 1-2 from Royval and now another. Big jab from Van and Royval throws a big combination back. Two jabs from Royval land.

1-2 from Van and Royval comes forward with a huge combination. More lefts from Royval and Van throws major heat back. 1-2 from Van and Royval throws a big combination back. Big body kick from Royval and Van plots forward. Long jab now from Royval and Van lands a counter left. 1-2 from Van and Royval throws a big combination in return.

Long 1-2 now from Royval and they clinch. Left hand now from Royval. Royval pushing forward with a combination. Another combination from Royval and a big shot from Van. Royval is throwing an insane amount of volume. Van throws a big shot back and now he’s back to plotting forward.

Right hook from Van and a combination from Royval. Low kick from Royval and a beautiful combination now. Right hand over the top from Van and now a knee. Royval throws a combination in return. Combination from Royval and a side kick lands for Van. Left counter from Van. Both men are just throwing heat. Van drops Royval at the very end of the round and that should seal the fight for Joshua Van.

Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)