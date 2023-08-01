What does the UFC do with Tony Ferguson after his sixth straight loss?

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 291, we saw a lightweight showdown between two fan favorites and OGs of the fight game. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-9) was looking to avoid a sixth consecutive loss as he took on Bobby “King” Green (30-14-1).

When the fight started out, both men were having their moments. Then, El Cucuy dropped Green and he looked to be in control of things in the first round. However, a bad accidental eye poke paused the action. Ferguson continuously kept blinking his eye and you could tell his vision was impacted.

The fight continued, but Ferguson was never the same after the poke. Green started to take full control and just beat on Tony Ferguson for the next couple of rounds. In the third round, the former interim champion went for a roll Green ended up on top. Green locked in an arm triangle and choked Ferguson out at UFC 291.

What’s next after UFC 291?

El Cucuy released a statement and talked about how much the eye poke impacted his performance on Saturday night. I don’t know if it would’ve changed the ultimate outcome, but from watching the fight, everything changed after that moment and you could tell.

Ferguson said that he planned to work closely with Dana White and the UFC to determine what’s next. It’s crazy to think that from 2013 – 2019, Ferguson went 12-0 and now he’s lost six fights in a row. Considering who he is and what he’s done in the promotion, I don’t see him getting released.

However, finding him an opponent gets harder and harder with all these losses. I was thinking about potential opponents for him and one that pops up is Clay Guida. Guida is coming off a loss back in April and he’s another OG of the fight game. Neither fighter is in a position to ever challenge for a belt again and they’re both coming off losses. They’ve never fought and it’s a fun fight for fans who love both.