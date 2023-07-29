UFC 291 Recap: Bobby Green chokes out Tony Ferguson in the third

Jan 27, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Bobby Green (blue gloves) defeats Erik Koch (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 291, we saw a showcase in the lightweight division. Former interim lightweight champion Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson (25-8) is back as he tries to right the ship against Bobby “King” Green (29-14-1).

Between 2013 and 2019, there might not have been a better lightweight on the planet than Tony Ferguson. El Cucuy set a UFC record for winning 12 straight fights in the division on his way to becoming interim champion. However, he’s currently on a five-fight losing streak and he’s in desperate need for a win.

“King” Bobby Green is looking to get back in the win column himself. After seeing his career resurge over the last couple of years, Green enters the octagon 0-2, 1 NC in his last three fights. This is a fight he wanted and he’s looking to get a big win against the former interim UFC champion.

UFC 291 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 291 lightweight battle starts with Green taking the center. Ferguson immediately on the pressure and his using a lot of movement. Nice shot from Green starts the striking. Side kick now from Green and Ferguson stars moving forward again. Nice little uppercut lands for Green. Big takedown attempt from Ferguson and he briefly gets the back of Green.

Green breaks away and he lands a jab. 90 seconds in and Ferguson lands a nice right. Both men standing in the pocket here just trading shots. Nothing significant landing here. Check left hook from Ferguson appeared to hurt Green briefly. More pressure from Ferguson here. Right hand from Ferguson.

Nice combination from Green lands and that slows the advance of Green. Huge right hand from Ferguson sits down Green. Green regains his composure and then accidentally pokes Ferguson in the eye which pauses the action. Back at it and they touch gloves. High kick attempt from Green.

Right straight now from Ferguson. Pressure from Ferguson and a 1-2 lands for Green. Another nice 1-2 from Green. Big right hand from Ferguson lands and then Green lands a body kick. Side kick to the body from Green. Right hand from Green and now Green is just teeing off. Might’ve stole him the first round at UFC 291.

Round 2

Entering the second and El Cucuy needs to regain some momentum in the second. Ferguson takes the center to start the second round. He’s plotting forward and Green is sitting on the outside with his hands low. Green looking to land combinations. Nothing big landing in the opening minute.

Ferguson goes for a roll and gets the fight to the ground. He’s on his back and Green is unloading with big shots from the top, but I think Ferguson is more comfortable here right now. Three minutes left in the round and Green is just going to work with the ground and pound. Green looking to pass here and he postures up.

Big hammerfists from Green here. Halfway through the round and Ferguson desperately needs to get something going here. Nasty elbows from Green and he’s just dominating the position here. Ferguson is just getting busted up from the bottom here. He keeps going for submissions but nothing is there. Green lets him up and they’re back to striking.

Ferguson heavy on the pressure here but he’s just eating shots. Uppercut now from Ferguson. Jab from Green and a right hand lands as well. Big right hand from Ferguson as the round ends. A round for Green and he’s in control at UFC 291.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 291 and it’s either 2-0 Green or 1-1 depending on how the first was scored. Ferguson circles on the outside to start the final round. Check hook lands for Green and then Ferguson lands a counter. Nice low kick lands for Ferguson. Another good low kick from Ferguson.

Nasty overhand right lands for Bobby Green. Lead right hand for Ferguson and now a jab. Combination from Green lands and we are 90 seconds into the final round. Low kick now from Green and a stiff jab. Combination from Green. Right hand lands for Ferguson and that had some pop on it. They both trade jabs now.

1-2 from Green and Ferguson is just marching forward. Green lands again but now Ferguson is going heavy on the kicking attack. Green is just lighting up Tony Ferguson here on the feet right now. However, Ferguson does land a pretty nasty right hand. Ferguson tries another roll and that’s a bad move.

Green settles on top and just starts landing big. Arm triangle now for Bobby Green and it’s deep. Ferguson tries bucking out of the position but it’s locked in. El Cucuy is out and this one is over. Huge win for Green at UFC 291.

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by Submission (Arm Triangle) – Round 3