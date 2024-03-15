UFC Vegas 90: Chris Curtis steps in for Marvin Vettori against Brendan Allen

Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Chris Curtis (blue gloves) defeats Phillip Hawes (red gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Vegas 90 is getting a new headliner. Yesterday we learned that former title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) had to pull out of his upcoming main event against Brendan Allen (22-5). This afternoon, the promotion announced the new headliner for the April 6th card and it will be a rematch.

In for Marvin Vettori is “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (31-10). Curtis last fought back in January when he took on Marc-Andre Barriault. Curtis was able to pickup the split decision win largely taking advantage of his boxing ability inside the octagon.

The win was the first in over a year for Curtis. 2023 was a tough year for The Action Man as he lost a decision to Kelvin Gastelum and then he had a No Contest against Nassourdine Imavov. However, the win over Barriault got him back on track and now he’s getting a headliner against a familiar foe.

Curtis and Brendan Allen fought back in December 2021 with Curtis getting the TKO win in the second round. Curtis will be hoping to duplicate that performance at UFC Vegas 90.

Speaking of that fight from December 2021, that was the last time that Brendan Allen tasted defeat. Following the loss to Curtis, Allen has gone on to win six straight fights with only one of those fights going the distance. He’s won five of the six all by rear naked choke.

Since making his UFC debut, Allen has gone 11-2 with the only two losses coming against Curtis and Curtis’ best friend / training partner Sean Strickland. This is a big fight for Allen who will look to avenge one of his two losses inside the octagon and he’ll try to get one back against that gym. While it’s not the original bout that was planned, this should still be a banger on April 6th.