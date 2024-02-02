UFC Vegas 85 Co-Main Preview: Renato Moicano – Drew Dober

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, we are going to see a banger in the lightweight division. Ranked contenders will battle it out as Renato Moicano (17-5-1) returns to the octagon to take on Drew Dober (27-12).

“Money Moicano” hasn’t fought since his impressive win over Brad Riddell in November 2022. He’s been dealing with number of injuries, but he’s back and he’s ready to go. In his last four fights, Moicano has gone 3-1 with the lone loss being a last-minute fight against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. He’s finished all three of those wins by submission.

Drew Dober won three straight fights in 2022 by knockout and that really put a ton of momentum behind him entering 2023. He fought Matt Frevola in May and got stopped in the first round. He did bounce back well in October with a first round knockout over Ricky Glenn. Both Dober and Moicano are finishers and they’ll be going for it at UFC Vegas 85.

UFC Vegas 85 Prediction

I’m very intrigued to see how Renato Moicano looks tomorrow night. I already know what we are going to get from Drew Dober and that’s a ton of explosion with speed and forward pressure. For Renato Moicano, he’s going to need to stay long at UFC Vegas 85.

The jab is going to be a key weapon for him and his counters are going to need to be sharp. Dober is going to come forward throwing heat and Moicano needs to be ready for it. I’m expecting Moicano to mix in some takedown attempts to keep Dober thinking but I’m not sure he’ll be successful.

A lot of people are going to like Dober in this matchup by stoppage. However, I’m leaning the other way. I actually see Moicano landing a big straight counter which is going to rock Dober. I see him transitioning that to a dominant position on the ground where he’ll secure a submission before grabbing the mic and giving a helluva promo.

Prediction: Renato Moicano by Submission – Round 2