UFC Vegas 78 Preview: Cub Swanson – Hakeem Dawodu

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 78, a legend of the octagon will try to get back on track as he takes on one of the more exciting contenders in the featherweight division. “Killer” Cub Swanson (28-13) is back tomorrow night as he takes on the dangerous Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1).

Starting with Dawodu, he will look to bounce back after losing his last fight against Julian Erosa. That was a double loss for Dawodu as he lost the fight and came in 3.5 pounds over the limit which meant that he also lost a percentage of his fight purse to Erosa. That loss has him on a stretch where he’s just 1-2. That stretch has occurred after Dawodu won five straight after losing his UFC debut back in 2018

He takes on a legend in Cub Swanson tomorrow night. Swanson will go down as one of the greatest fighters to have never fought for UFC gold. On his resume, he’s defeated the likes of Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Jeremy Stephens. However, every time he’s gotten close to a title shot, he’s fallen short.

Over his last nine fights, “Killer” Cub is just 3-6. Granted, he’s fought nothing but monsters during that stretch because that’s just who he is. He’s getting ready to turn 40 and he still loves taking on some of the more dangerous guys that the UFC has to offer.

UFC Vegas 78 Preview

Cub Swanson has seemingly struggled with big kickers throughout his career. Jonathan Martinez stopped him with leg kicks and Giga Chikadze folded him with a massive body kick when they fought. We know how good Swanson’s boxing is, but kicks can really do damage on him.

I expect Dawodu to invest heavily in his kicks tomorrow night at UFC Vegas 78. I also expect him to start incredibly fast to try and mess up the rhythm of Swanson as he looks to settle in. You can never count out a veteran like Cub Swanson, but I don’t like him in this matchup.

Dawodu looks more focused than ever to right the wrong from his last performance, and I think he will put on a show. I’m going to go as far to say that he picks up a second round stoppage in this one.

Prediction: Hakeem Dawodu by TKO – Round 2