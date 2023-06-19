UFC Vegas 75: After battering Marvin Vettori, what is next for Jared Cannonier?

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jared Cannonier (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Derek Brunson (Blue Gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 75, we saw a middleweight matchup between two of the best in the world. Former title challengers went head-to-head as Jared Cannonier (17-6) took on Marvin Vettori (19-6-1).

Both of these men had a lot to fight for on Saturday night. Currently, they were both a combined 0-5 against the top two guys in the division (Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker), but both men hadn’t lost outside of facing the champion and the former champion.

With that, they needed a win to stay right in the thick of things in regards to the title picture. Marvin Vettori started hot on Saturday night even rocking Jared Cannonier a couple of times. We’ve seen Cannonier struggle in the first round before and this was no different.

However, The Killa Gorilla turned into a different animal in the second round. Cannonier started using his movement at the request of his coaches and he started throwing powerful and crisp combinations. From there, the fight turned into a beating.

Over the next four rounds, Jared Cannonier battered Marvin Vettori and when the fight was over, there were no doubts as to who the winner was. Jared Cannonier got his hand raised and solidified himself as the third best middleweight in the UFC.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 75?

After this win, Jared Cannonier finds himself in a bit of a tough spot. Make no mistake about it, it’s very clear as to what he wants. Cannonier wants to either fight for the title or fight someone that guarantees himself a title shot with a win.

Fortunately for Cannonier, unlike Vettori, he’s only fought Israel Adesanya once. So, a title fight rematch could happen especially if Cannonier performs like he did on Saturday night. Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis are fighting next month for the right to face Israel Adesanya later this year.

So, Cannonier is either going to be waiting for a while or he can have the UFC book him against someone else. Cannonier didn’t seem to love the idea of facing Khamzat Chimaev unless it guaranteed himself a title shot. Honestly, I could see that happening.

Jared Cannonier seemed a little agitated when I asked him about a potential fight with Khamzat pic.twitter.com/MEqKst80QE — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 18, 2023

Chimaev needs a fight and I could see the promotion throwing him right to the top of the middleweight division. So, what’s next for Cannonier? I think one of two things is next. Either he will be the backup fighter for the Israel Adesanya – Whittaker / Du Plessis fight or he takes a title eliminator against Chimaev.

Cannonier pointed out that Chimaev is not even ranked at 185, but that hasn’t stopped the UFC from rushing guys up the ladder before. See Alex Pereira as your most recent example.