UFC Vegas 119 goes down at The Meta Apex on June 20th and in the main event, we are going to see a massive matchup in the flyweight division. It’s going to be a rematch between top contenders Manel Kape (22-7) and Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC).

MMA Junkie was the first to break the news of the main event today. These two fought back in RIZIN back in 2017 with Horiguchi getting the third round submission. Now, they’ll run it back inside the octagon.

Starting with Horiguchi, he returned to the UFC last year and he’s looked very impressive in his two fights since returning. In his last fight, he looked incredibly sharp in a decision win over Amir Albazi. Now, he’s hoping a win over Kape with vault him to a title shot.

To get that shot, he’ll have to beat Kape for a second time. There was a ton of hype when Manel Kape came over to the UFC, but then he lost his first two fights. He’s bounced back incredibly well since then going 7-1 and he’s currently on a three-fight win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out former title challenger Brandon Royval in the first round.