Tonight there was a pair of Meta Apex headliner announced with the second being UFC Vegas 116 that’ll go down on April 25th. In that main event, we will see a banger in the welterweight division. Top ten contenders will battle it out as Sean Brady (18-2) takes on Joaquin Buckley (21-7).

Starting with Sean Brady, he’s looking to bounce back after just his second career loss in his last fight. Brady was the top contender at 170 after dominating Leon Edwards last year, but he didn’t want to sit on his top contender status. With that, he took a fight against Michael Morales and was finished in the first round. Now, he’s look to re-establish himself against Buckley.

Buckley is also looking to bounce back. The last time we saw him was last June when he lost a decision to Kamaru Usman. It was Buckley’s first loss since dropping down to the UFC’s welterweight division. Prior to that, he had stoppages over Colby Covington and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.