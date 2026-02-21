Tonight there was a pair of Meta Apex headliner announced with the first being UFC Vegas 115 that’ll go down on April 4th. In that main event, 10th ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano (20-7-1) will look to defend his spot in the rankings against Chris Duncan (15-2).

Renato Moicano got the opportunity of a lifetime just over a year ago when Arman Tsarukyan fell out of a title fight the day before it happened. The UFC had Moicano step in and face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title after Moicano had won four in a row. Unfortunately for Moicano, he was finished in the first round.

After that, he lost a decision to Beneil Dariush and now he desperately needs to get a win. However, it won’t be easy against the surging Chris Duncan.

After earning a contract on The Contender Series back in 2022, Chris Duncan has gone an impressive 6-1 inside the octagon. When he makes the walk in April, he’ll be carrying a four-fight win streak. The last time we saw him was back in December when he stopped Terrance McKinney in the first round.