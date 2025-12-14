The UFC will be returning to the Apex on February 7th and on tonight’s broadcast, the promotion announced the co-main event of that card. It was announced that former Bellator and RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5) will be taking on fifth ranked Amir Albazi (17-2).

Horiguchi made his octagon return last month after leaving the promotion back in 2016. The former world champion ran through Tagir Ulanbekov and he submitted him in the third round. Horiguchi hasn’t lost since 2022 and he’s 6-0, 1 NC in his last seven fights.

While Horiguchi will look to keep it rolling, Amir Albazi will look to bounce back. Albazi returns after more than a year away. The last time we saw him, he lost a decision to former UFC champion Brandon Moreno. That was his first loss inside the octagon after starting 5-0 including a win over former title challenger Kai Kara-France.