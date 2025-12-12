Tomorrow night on the final UFC card on ESPN, we are going to see the debut of a former Bellator champion. Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (28-1) finally makes his octagon debut and he takes on the perfect litmus test in Neil Magny (31-13).

Amosov become the Bellator welterweight champion back in 2021 by defeating Douglas Lima. At the time, he was a perfect 25-0 in his professional career. He stepped away for nearly two years to fight for his home country, Ukraine, in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

After time away, he returned to Bellator and defeated Logan Storley. He then lost his title to Jason Jackson and that ended his Bellator run. After one win on the regional scene and pleading for a shot in the UFC, Amosov is getting his chance tomorrow night against Neil Magny.

Neil Magny is one of those guys that just doesn’t go away and he’s the ultimate gate keeper for the UFC. If you want to see if a welterweight contender is real or not, have them fight Neil Magny and that’s what the promotion seems to do.

Magny is 7-5 in his last 12 fights, but the losses are all against top competition. His losses came against Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, Ian Machado Garry, Gilbert Burns, and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Meanwhile he’s defeated the likes of Jake Matthews, Mike Malott, Daniel Rodriguez, and Geoff Neal.

UFC Vegas 112 Prediction

Neil Magny is going to test Yaroslav Amosov and he’s not going to be put away. When you look at Magny’s skillset, there’s nothing that he does that’s considered elite. However, he’s just very solid wherever the fight goes and the man simply does not go away.

He’s a tough out for many welterweights in the UFC, but he’s beatable by the best guys when they fight to their potential. I think that Amosov has been waiting for this opportunity and he looks to be in incredible shape. He has the wrestling and the top control to dominate this fight.

I think that you’re going to see a very sharp Amosov and I expect him to dominate the grappling which will ultimately lead to him winning. The only question I have is whether this will be a decision or a submission?

Prediction: Yaroslav Amosov by Decision