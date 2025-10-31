UFC Vegas 110 Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Ante Delija

UFC Vegas 110 goes down tomorrow night and in the co-main event, we will see a big time matchup in the heavyweight division. Former PFL champ Ante Delija (26-6) will look to make it 2-0 inside the octagon as he takes on sixth ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-2).

Starting with Cortes-Acosta, he won the LFA heavyweight title back in 2022 which earned him a shot on The Contender Series. He earned a contract that night and then made the move to the UFC. Cortes-Acosta was 7-1 in his first eight fights prior to his last fight where he lost a decision to former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich.

Now, he’ll take on Delija. Delija is a lead training partner of heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and he made his octagon debut back in September. Delija stopped Marcin Tybura in just over two minutes to push his way into the top ten at heavyweight. He looks better than ever and he looks like he can be a real contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

UFC Vegas 110 Prediction

Ante Delija lost a lot of ground in terms of his image when he was stopped by Valentin Moldavsky back in April of 2024. He was finished by Moldavsky in just two minutes and that really made people think that he’s not a top level heavyweight.

That said, I think a change of scenery and being in the UFC is bringing out the real potential in Delija. Cortes-Acosta is solid wherever the fight goes, but I think that he’ll struggle with the speed and size of Delija. Yes, Cortes-Acosta was able to survive a fight with Sergei Pavlovich, but Pavlovich isn’t fighting the same as he was when he was on that destructive tour.

I expect Ante Delija to pickup the win at UFC Vegas 110. I think the high level training he’s doing right now and the activity is going to bring the best out of him and I’m expecting him to land something big in the first couple of rounds leading to his second win inside the octagon.

Prediction: Ante Delija by TKO