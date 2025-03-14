UFC Vegas 104 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Marvin Vettori – Roman Dolidze 2

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 104, we are going to see a middleweight rematch between two ranked contenders. Former title challenger and 8th ranked Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) will be taking on 12th ranked Roman Dolidze (14-3).

These two first fought back in 2023 with Vettori picking up the decision win. That loss to Vettori snapped a four-fight win streak for Dolidze. He lost to Nassourdine Imavov after that but has since won back-to-back fights over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland. He’s hoping Vettori doesn’t snap his winning streak again.

This is The Italian Dream’s first fight since June 2023. After defeating Dolidze at UFC 286, Vettori had a main event against Jared Cannonier. It was a really tough loss for Vettori and since that loss, he’s been dealing with shoulder issues which have kept him out of action. It’ll be interesting to see what we get from him tomorrow night.

UFC Vegas 104 Prediction

I think that this rematch is shaping up well and it’s timing out just right for Roman Dolidze. We haven’t seen Vettori in a couple of years and there’s whispers that he still might not be 100% entering this fight. However, when fighting is your only source of income, sometimes you have to rush yourself back and that might be the case here.

Both of these men are grapplers with striking that is making improvements. I don’t know what kind of improvement we will see from Vettori since we don’t know what kind of training he’s been able to do. We know that Dolidze has been active and we know he’s been improving.

I’m going to say that Roman Dolidze is going to win a decision at UFC Vegas 104. I’ll be curious to watch his cardio over five rounds, but I think that he’ll be able to do enough to at least take three rounds from the returning Marvin Vettori.

Prediction: Roman Dolidze by Decision